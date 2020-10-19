Glock Donates $30,000 to DEA Survivors Fund

By Allan Lengel

GLOCK Inc. recently donated $30,000 to the Drug Enforcement Administration Survivors Benefit Fund (DEASBF), which helps pay line of duty death and continuing education benefits to the families of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers killed in the line of duty.

“GLOCK, Inc. has a long history of supporting the individuals and families of those that go into harm’s way,” said GLOCK National Sales Manager Robert Radecki in a statement.

“We are proud to contribute to this great organization which makes such a vital impact in the communities in which we all live.”

Retired DEA agent Richard Crock, chairman of the fund, said “the fund would not exist without donors and partners like GLOCK.”

Currently, the fund finances the college education of six children who lost their father in the line of duty.

Anyone wishing to donate can click here.