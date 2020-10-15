Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Trump Says He’s ‘Not Happy’ with Barr, Won’t Commit to Retaining AG

President Trump and AG William Barr, via DOJ.

By Steve Neavling

President Trump on Wednesday said he was “not happy”  with Attorney General William Barr and declined to say whether he’d keep Barr in a potential second term. 

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump said it was “too early” to decide whether Barr would stay on if the president wins re-election in November. 

“Can’t comment on that, it’s too early. I’m not happy, with all of the evidence I had, I can tell you that. I am not happy,” Trump said.

Trump has expressed frustration with Barr after the attorney general told Republicans that he didn’t expect the Justice Department to finish its investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation. 

Trump’s remarks also come after the The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the Justice Department’s investigation of the Obama era’s “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials didn’t uncover wrongdoing.

“Personally, I think it’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “I think it’s really a horrible thing that they’re allowed to get away — when they say no indictments, they actually said no indictments before the election.

“I had to go through elections with all those clouds over my head. But they don’t because the Republicans are so nice. Personally, I think it’s too bad. I think it’s too bad, they’re guilty as hell.”


Posted: 10/15/20 at 8:27 AM under News Story.
