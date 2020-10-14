Steven M. D’Antuono Named Assistant Director in Charge of Washington Field Office

Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office.

By Steve Neavling

Steven M. D’Antuono has been tapped to serve as assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office.

D’Antuono, who spent much of his 24-year career at the FBI tracking down white-collar crime and public corruption, most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office.

D’Antuono joined the bureau as a forensic accountant in 1996. His first assignment was at the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island, where he handled criminal investigations into financial crimes, public corruption, organized crime, drugs, and counterintelligence.

In 1998, D’Antuono served as a special agent assigned to the Washington Field Office, where he investigated white-collar crime and public corruption.

In 2004, D’Antuono began teaching white-collar crime while serving as the supervisory special agent at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. In 2008, he was transferred to the Washington Field Office to supervise a public corruption and government fraud squad.

In 2014, D’Antuono became an assistant special agent in charge at the St. Louis Field Office, overseeing the Criminal and Administrative branches.

D’Antuono was promoted in 2017 to chief of the Financial Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigative Division, where he oversaw all of the bureau’s white-collar crime programs, including corporate securities and commodities fraud, economic crimes, financial institution fraud, money laundering, health care fraud, intellectual property, and forensic accountant programs.

In 2019, FBI Director Christopher Wray named D’Antuono as the special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office.

D’Antuono earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island. Before joining the FBI, he was a certified public accountant.