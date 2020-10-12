Gov. Cuomo As U.S. Attorney General? Biden Is Reportedly Considering Him

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

By Steve Neavling

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reportedly considering New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as his attorney general if he wins the election.

The possibility is so strong that the National Governors Association is looking into contingencies to replace Cuomo as the chairman because he would be unable to serve in that role if he becomes attorney general, sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Cuomo, 62, served as New York’s attorney General from 2007 to 2010.

Biden and Cuomo have a relationship dating back to the 1980s. People familiar with the relationship say Biden sees himself in Cuomo.

Other potential candidates for attorney general include former acting AG Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017.