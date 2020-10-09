Trump Lambasts FBI Director, Attorney General in Strange Interview

President Trump and AG William Barr, via DOJ.

By Steve Neavling

President Trump, increasingly agitated as his poll numbers slide and he’s isolated in the White House with COVID-19, lashed out at his FBI director and attorney general Thursday.

“He’s been disappointing,” Trump said of FBI Director Christopher Wray in an interview with Fox Business. “He doesn’t see the voting ballots as a problem.”

In congressional testimony two weeks ago, Wray said the FBI has “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

Trump refused to say whether he plans to replace Wray if elected to a second term. Daily Beast reported last week that Trump has talked of replacing Wray, whom he nominated in 2017.

The president also said Attorney General William Barr would go down in history “as a very sad, sad situation” if he fails to indict Democrats such as Trump’s opponent Joe Biden and former President Obama.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes, the greatest political crime in the history of our country, then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win and we’ll just have to go, because I won’t forget it,” Trump said, referring to the probe of his 2016 campaign ties with Russia. “But these people should be indicted. This was the greatest political crime in the history of our country, and that includes Obama and it includes Biden.”

Trump has stepped up his claims that Obama and Biden should be prosecuted, and hinted that he pressured Barr to prosecute Barr to bring indictments.

“He’s got all the information he needs,” Trump said. “They want to get more, more, more, they keep getting more. I said, ‘You don’t need any more.’”