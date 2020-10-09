FBI Foils Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By Steve Neavling

The FBI said Thursday that it had thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the presidential election, leading to charges against 13 men who are accused of planing to attack law enforcement, overthrow the government and instigate a civil war.

The extraordinary plot involved months of planning that included combat drills, building explosives, and rehearsing to kidnap the Democratic governor from her vacation.

The men, angry of Whitmer’s COVID-19 restricts, are charged with terrorism, conspiracy, and weapons charges. Six were charged in federal court, and seven were charged on the state level. The groups trained together, authorities said.

Four of the suspects planned to meet Wednesday to “make payments on explosives and exchange tactical gear.”

The FBI credited undercover agents and informants for thwarting the violence.

“Federal and state law enforcement are committed to working together to make sure violent extremists never succeed with their plans, particularly when they target our duly elected leaders,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

“All of us can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever result in violence,” Scheinder said. “We owe our thanks to the men and women of law enforcement who uncovered this plot and have worked so hard to protect Governor Whitmer.”

The FBI has warned of the increasing dangers posed by right-wing extremists.