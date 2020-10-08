DOJ Indicts 2 Notoriously Brutal Members of ISIS on Charges of Torturing, Murdering Hostages

FBI Director Christopher Wray announces charges against ISIS members.

By Steve Neavling

Two British members of ISIS are now in FBI custody after the Justice Department charged them Wednesday in the torture and murder of four Americans captured in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, and Alexanda Kotey, 36, who were part of a notoriously brutal group of hostage-takers known as the Beatles, face up to life in prison, each charged with eight counts, including conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens, hostage taking, hostage taking, and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

The charges stem from the deaths of four Americans in Syria: James Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller, and Steven Sotlof. They also are accused of kidnapping and torturing more than 20 other hostages, some of whom were beheaded in propaganda videos.

“The families of the victims have suffered the painful loss of their loved ones at the hands of brutal killers. And while their pain may never fully subside, today, with the announcement of this indictment, we’re beginning to bring them the justice they deserve,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a news conference.

Attorney General William Barr said charges stem from years of “hard work in pursuit of justice for our citizens slain by ISIS.

“Our message to other terrorists around the world is this: If you harm Americans, you will face American arms on the battlefield or American law in our courtrooms,” Barr said. “Either way, you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done.”