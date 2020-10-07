Wray Pledges in Social Media Video to Keep Elections ‘Fair And Free,’ Contradicts Trump

FBI Director Christopher Wray

By Steve Neavling

In a nine-minute video posted on social media Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray and top national security officials contradicted President Trump’s repeated and baseless narratives about widespread election fraud.

“Next month we will exercise one of our most cherished rights and a foundation of our democracy – the right to vote in a free and fair election,” Wray said. “Rest assured that the security of the election and safeguarding your vote is and will continue to be one of our highest priorities.”

Christopher Krebs, director of cyber security and infrastructure security agency, added: “My confidence in the security of your vote has never been higher.”

The right to vote in a free and fair election is one of the foundations of American democracy. The leaders of the #FBI, @CISAgov, @NCSCgov, and @NSAgov want you to know how their organizations work together to protect your voice—no matter how you cast your vote. #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/TaJBhWYwqL — FBI (@FBI) October 6, 2020

Wray’s remarks come less than two weeks after he told a Senate committee that the bureau has no evidence of large-scale voter fraud. In testimony before a House committee in mid-September, Wray said Russia continues to be “very active” in meddling with the presidential election, primarily to “denigrate” Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump criticized Wray’s testimony a day later.

“But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump tweeted. “They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also assailed Wray, saying the FBI director “has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI.”

Last Week, Daily Beast reported that Trump, if reelected, plans to replace Wray.

Wray is holding a news conference “on a matter of national security” at 11 a.m. today, fueling all kinds of speculation. Also attending the press conference are Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger, and Acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office James A. Dawson. No further details were available.