Kristi Koons Johnson named assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office

By Steve Neavling

Kristi Koons Johnson has been named assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Johnson was serving as the special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office in Nebraska.

Johnson became an FBI special agent in 1999, working for a decade in the Chicago Field Office, where she investigated organized crime and public corruption. In 2007, she began leading a public corruption squad as a supervisory special agent.

Johnson was tapped in 2010 to serve as the chief division counsel for the Omaha office, where she provided legal advice about investigations and FBI policy.

In 2014, another promotion brought Johnson to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she was unit chief in the bureau’s Internal Policy Office, managing day-to-day operations.

In 2016, she returned to the Omaha Office as the assistant special agent in charge of national security, cyber, and intelligence matters.

In 2018, Johnson was back at headquarters serving as chief of the Transnational Organized Crime Section of the Criminal Investigative Division, which manages investigations and collects intelligence of transnational criminal organizations.

In 2019, Johnson was promoted to special agent in charge of the Omaha office, which is responsible for operations and personnel across Iowa and Nebraska. Her focus was on preparing for crises by establishing partnerships with private sector and community partners, and enhancing relationships with federal, state and local agencies.

Johnson also has served as a trainer at the International Law Enforcement Academy in San Salvador, El Salvador, and in Skopje, Macedonia. In addition, she has served in temporary duty positions in Moscow and Athens, Greece, as the assistant legal attaché.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Detroit-Mercy.