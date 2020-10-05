Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

William Barr to Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

Attorney General William Barr, via Justice Department.

By Steve Neavling

Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine after refusing to do so on Friday following possible exposure to the coronavirus from members of President Trump’s inner circle. 

A Justice Department spokesperson told The Associated Press that Barr plans stay inside his home for several days after attending a meeting at Justice Department headquarters, hours after Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barr has tested negative four times for COVID-19 since Friday, the spokesperson Kerri Kupec said.  

Last week, Barr attended a ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in the White House Rose Garden, where more than 150 people assembled shoulder to shoulder without social distancing. Barr was seen speaking with former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, who tested positive for COVID-19. Neither wore a mask.  

At least eight attendees tested positive for the virus, including Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Notre Dame President John Jenkins, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has checked into a hospital. 


Posted: 10/5/20
