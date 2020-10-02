Trump Plans to Fire FBI Director Wray If He Is Re-Elected, Report Says

FBI Director Christopher Wray in Atlanta. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray’s future at the FBI may depend on who wins the presidential election in November.

If President Trump wins a second term, he has privately told “several officials and close associates that he intends to replace Wray near the start of a second term in office,” Daily Beast reports, writing that the president routinely expresses “dissatisfaction with the director’s performance and apparent unwillingness to swiftly root out Trump’s perceived enemies in the bureau.”

Trump even asked close advisers for suggestions on a replacement.

It’s no secret that Trump has been unhappy with his FBI director for contradicting the president’s baseless rhetoric about widespread election fraud and efforts by Russia to interfere in the election.

Last week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows doubled down on his criticism of Wray for telling the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that there’s no evidence of any kind of coordinated national voter fraud.”

Since becoming president, Trump has lashed out at his FBI directors for refusing to show loyalty and not repeating his baseless rhetoric. Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after he declined to pledge loyalty, a move that was followed by the appointment of a special counsel probe.