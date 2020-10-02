Special Reports

At Least 11 Employees at Secret Service Training Facility Tested Positive for COVID-19 in August

By Steve Neavling

At least 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a Secret Service training facility in Maryland in August, according to a new report. 

It’s believed the employees were infected during training sessions and a graduation ceremony that lacked social distancing, The New York Times reported on Friday morning.

The Times learned about the infections from the Project on Government Oversight, a watchdog group.

The news comes just hours after the bombshell announcement that President Trump and first lady Melanie Trump became infected with COVID-19.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it “has taken significant precautions at its training center to protect the health and welfare of its trainees and training staff.”  

It’s still unclear whether any of the Secret Service agents who work directly with the president have become infected. 


