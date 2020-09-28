Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’ Debuts: It’s ‘a Horror Film’

By Steve Neavling

The Comey Rule, a two-part miniseries exploring the relationship between former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump, debuted Sunday on Showtime.

The real-life, four-hour drama features Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Trump.

“The Comey Rule is a horror film,” Slate wrote, “and the monster is Donald Trump.”

The New York Times calls it “a slo-mo horror story.”

The AV Club says it’s flawed, but is “damned compelling.”

The miniseries is based, in large part, on Comey’s 2018 memo “A Higher Loyalty.”

The cast also includes Holly Hunter as Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as Comey’s deputy Andrew McCabe, Oona Chaplin and Steven Pasquale as FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, Kingsley Ben-Adir, as President Obama, and Jennifer Ehle as Comey’s wife Patrice.

In the first half, Comey and the FBI are investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and are weighing whether to notify Congress of the probe.

The second part, which airs today, depicts the relationship between Comey and Trump, who ultimately fires the FBI director after he refused to pledge loyalty to the president.