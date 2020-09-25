Meadows Slams Wray after Senate Testimony: ‘He has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI’

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday lashed out at FBI Director Christopher Wray after he told lawmakers the day before that there was no evidence of large-scale voter fraud.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said in an interview with “CBS This Morning” on Friday.

Wray contradicted President Trump’s repeated and baseless assertion that mail-in ballots will lead to widespread fraud.

Meadows referenced a Washington Post story about several hundred North Carolina voters receiving duplicate absentee ballots. The duplicate ballots were the result of a clerical error, and since people can’t vote twice, receiving duplicate ballots cannot lead to fraud.

“Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill,” Meadows said of Wray.

Meadows skirted around a question about whether Trump still had confidence in Wray.

On Friday morning, Trump claimed on Twitter that “there is fraud being found all over the place.”