Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

FBI Director Wray Disputes Large-Scale Voter Fraud, Countering Claims by Trump

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Thursday that the bureau has seen no evidence of large-scale voter fraud, contradicting President Trump’s repeated and baseless claims that mail-in voting may rig the election against him.

Testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Wray also said it would be a “major challenge” for a foreign country to interfere with the election using bogus mail-in ballots.

“We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” Wray said.

If the bureau saw any efforts to undermine the election, Wray said the FBI “would investigate seriously.”

A day before Wray’s testimony, Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power if his contender Joe Biden wins, saying he’s worried about “the ballots.”

On Friday morning, Trump claimed on Twitter that “there is fraud being found all over the place.”

Wray said voter fraud at the local level has occurred “from time to time,” but he disputed large-scale fraud.

“To change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said


Posted: 9/25/20
