Border Patrol Agent Repeatedly Stabbed, Then Fatally Shoots Suspect Near Nogales
By Steve Neavling
ticklethewire.com
A Border Patrol agent was repeatedly stabbed Monday night while trying to arrest what appeared to be a group of undocumented immigrants near Nogales, Ariz.
The agent, who is in his 30s, shot and killed the suspect, CBP leaders said.
The unnamed agent, who was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson in unknown condition, was patrolling on foot about 25 miles east of Nogales along the U.S.-Mexico border when he discovered the group and tried to apprehend them at about 7 p.m.
The FBI is investigating.
“I hope he wasn’t alone,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada told The Tucson Sentinel. “That’s remote, dangerous territory.”
Earlier tonight a Tucson Sector #BorderPatrol Agent was attacked and stabbed multiple times while on patrol near Nogales. Details here. pic.twitter.com/oQEM5XgvNz
— Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) September 22, 2020
Print This Post
Posted: 9/22/20 at 7:29 AM under News Story.
Tags: agent, Arizona, Border Patrol, hospital, injured, Nogales, Santa Cruz County, stabbing, tucson
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!