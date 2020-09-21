Trump, Angry over Wray’s Testimony about Russia And Antifa, Suggests He May Replace FBI Director
By Steve Neavling
President Trump lashed out at FBI Director Christopher Wray and even suggested he may consider replacing him after he testified about Russia meddling in the presidential election.
“I did not like his answers yesterday,” Trump told reporters Friday, referring to Wray’s testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.
When asked if he may replace Wray, Trump responded, “We’re looking at a lot of different things.”
Wray told lawmakers that Russia continues to be “very active” in interfering with the election, primarily to “denigrate” Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
“The intelligence community consensus is that Russia continues to try to influence our elections,” Wray said while testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee.
Trump suggested China was a bigger threat.
“The big problem is China,” Trump said. “And we can have others also, and I’m not excluding anybody, but the big problem is China. And why he doesn’t want to say that, that certainly bothers me.”
Trump also did not like how Wray characterized “antifa,” which the FBI director said is “more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.” Trump disagreed.
“Antifa is bad — really bad,” Trump said.
Trump has a history of butting heads with appointees who contradict his political rhetoric.
Comment from Doug Wolfe
Time September 21, 2020 at 11:57 am
The ten year term of an FBI Director was intended as a maximum term to prevent another J Edgar Hoover reign. It was not intended as a job guarantee. Bill Clinton fired William Sessions.
The Director serves at the pleasure of the President.