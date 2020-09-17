Special Reports

Retired FBI Agent: There’s Likely to Be An Act of Domestic Terrorism Whether Trump Wins or Loses

By Allan Lengel
ticklethewire.com

Retired FBI agent Thomas O’Connor, a 23-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., field office, is a specialist in domestic extremist groups who talks on Deadline TV about guns at political rallies, the changing ideology of militia groups and the possible unrest after Nov. 3 voting.

“I think unfortunately no matter who is elected, the opposite side has a strong enough radical base right now that there will be a reaction to the action of a person being elected,” O’Connor says. “One side or the other is likely to have people who are willing to step outside the legal bounds of protest and and do an act which actually fulfills the definition of domestic terrorism. And I hope I’m wrong. … I don’t think I’m going to be proven wrong.”

O’Connor left the bureau last September and now heads FEDSquaredConsulting, which trains people in government and the private sector about counterterrorism and extremist groups.

He talks with ticklethewire.com editor Allan Lengel, who is also editor of Deadline Detroit.


Posted: 9/17/20
