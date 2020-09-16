Surge in Gun Sales Is Causing Delays in FBI Background Checks

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A large increase in the number of gun purchases since the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in the FBI’s background check system, and that could mean firearms are ending up in the hands of people prohibited from owning them.

According to new data, the FBI has seen a 54% surge in background checks that have been delayed beyond three days between March and July, compared to the same time period in the previous year, Reuters reports.

Of the 5.9 million background checks, more than 5% were delayed past three days.

Gun dealers may sell firearms to customers who have to wait more than three businesses days for a background check.

The FBI is conducting a record number of background checks because more people than ever are trying to purchase guns. Between March and July, the bureau conducted 3 million background checks – a 93% increase over the same period last year.

Gun control groups are calling for more staff and resources to process the background checks in a timely process