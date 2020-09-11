Special Reports

Operation to Root Out Corrupt Law Enforcement Leads to Arrest of DEA Officer

Johnny Jacob Domingue, former DEA task force officer.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A former DEA task force officer in Louisiana who previously admitted stealing drugs and money while on the job found himself in federal court in another case in which he’s accused of distributing more than five kilograms of cocaine.

Johnny Jacob Domingue was arrested in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday on allegations he negotiated the purchase and transport of cocaine this summer, the Justice Department announced.

The arrest was part of Operation Blue Shame, an ongoing sting designed to root out corrupt law enforcement officers. Homeland Security is leading the operation, with the help of local police, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and CBP’s air and marine units.

Domingue is accused of traveling from Louisiana to Edinburg, Texas, to pick up a vehicle loaded with cocaine stashed in a secret compartment and then distribute the drugs drugs, according to ICE.

Domingue faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Operation Blue Shame has led to the arrests and prosecution of at least seven law enforcement officers and 20 individuals.


