Man Who ‘Worshipped’ Trump Pleads Guilty After Threatening Secret Service Agents with a Sword

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A Washington State man who threatened Secret Service agents with a sword in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to assault.

Joshua Wills, 31, of Bremerton, Washington, told a judge he was driving to Washington D.C. to see President Trump when he was confronted by Secret Service agents, who had received reports that he was in possession of a katana sword, The Associated Press reports.

When three Secret Service agents went to a campground where Wills had gone to spend the night in October 2018, “Wills pulled out his sword and brandished it at us,” Secret Service Agent Thomas Fleming said in a criminal complaint.

“Officers fired two non-lethal shotgun rounds to incapacitate Wills and he was wrestled to the ground,” Fleming said.

Wills’ father told Secret Service agents that his son had “worshipped” Trump and meant no harm. He planned to deliver unknown evidence to the president and stand outside the White House gate with a sword.

“One sure fire way not to see the President of the United States is to brandish a weapon and threaten the safety of local and federal officials,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Wills could be ordered to spend up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 9.