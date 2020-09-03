Special Reports

FBI Investigating ‘Guy in a Jetpack’ Spotted by Airline Pilots Near LAX

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The FBI is investigating an unusual observation by an American Airlines pilot: A “guy in a jetpack” was flying near Los Angeles’ LAX airport on Sunday evening.

About a minute later, a JetBlue pilot reported seeing a man flying at an elevation of roughly 3,000 feet, FOX11 reports.

“The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred,” a spokesperson said.

The American Airlines pilot notified the control tower that he spotted “a guy in a jetpack” about 10 miles away from airport.

The Los Angeles Police Department flew a helicopter over the area in search of the mysterious man but didn’t see anything.

Once confined to science fiction, jetpacks are becoming more popular. Still, it’s uncommon for jetpacks to fly anywhere near 3,000 feet.


Posted: 9/3/20 at 7:53 AM under News Story.
