DOJ Expected to Soon Charge Trump Fundraiser Elliot Brody in Alleged Influencing Scheme

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The Justice Department is expected to soon charge former Donald Trump fundraiser Elliot Broidy on allegations that he sought to help foreign interests gain influence from the U.S. government, The Washington Post reports.

Broidy, a longtime GOP fundraiser who helped Trump’s presidential campaign raise million of dollars, could be days away from a plea deal.

Part of the years-long investigation includes allegations that he played a role in urging the Trump administration to stop investigating a Malaysian government corruption case and help extradite a Chinese dissident back to his home country.

On Monday, one of Broidy’s business associates, Nickie Mali Lum Davis, pleaded guilty for her role in a “back-channel lobbying campaign” involving the Malaysian government and Chinese dissident Duo Wengui.

The Justice Department and an attorney for Broidy declined to comment.