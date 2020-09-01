Suzanne Turner Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s San Diego Field Office

By Steve Neavling

Suzanne Turner has been tapped to serve as special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, where she spent most of her career working.

Turner, who most recently served as deputy assistant director of the FBI Academy’s Training Division in Quantico, Va., began her career as a special agent in 1998, when she was assigned to the San Diego Field Office. She began investigating violent crimes and bank robberies, but soon moved on to major Mexican narcotics cases.

In 2001, Turner joined the San Diego-based team investigating the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In 2013, she began investigating public corruption.

In 2007, Turner became supervisory special agent in San Diego and investigated corporate, securities, and health care fraud. She also served as the white-collar crime and asset forfeiture manager. In 2011, she joined San Diego’s Human Intelligence Squad.

In late 2011, Turner was promoted to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. In 2012, she returned to San Diego’s Human Intelligence Squad. In 2014, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of San Diego’s Intelligence Branch, overseeing the Human Intelligence Squad, five field intelligence groups, the surveillance program, the foreign language unit, and other programs.

In 2017, Turner became assistant special agent in charge of San Diego’s National Security Branch, where she was responsible for counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, weapons of mass destruction, and other programs. In 2018, Turnere was promoted to Inspection Division section chief.

Earlier this year, Turner was promoted to deputy assistant director of the Training Division, overseeing all operations at the FBI Academy in Quantico. Before joining the FBI, Turner was a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer in Ohio. She earned a Bachelor of Science in human resources management from Syracuse University.