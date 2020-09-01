Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Appeals Court Rejects Prompt Dismissal of Michael Flynn Case

Former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that a judge does not have to promptly dismiss the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security advisor.

In an 8-2 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia Circuit said a judge can scrutinize the Justice Department’s controversial request to drop the case, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A three-judge panel of the same court ordered U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to immediately dismiss the case.

Flynn admitted lying to the FBI in 2016 about contacts with Russia.

The decision allows Sullivan to continue with his plans to hold a hearing on Attorney General William Barr’s unusual decision to drop the case.

Democrats and legal experts have questioned Barr’s motives for intervening in a case tied to President Trump.


Posted: 9/1/20
