Head of FBI’s L.A. Office Quietly Reassigned After Ethics Violations at Dodgers Stadium

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

The FBI’s top official in Los Angeles has been quietly reassigned after an Inspector’s General’s report found he and other top bureau officials violated ethics requirements by holding a sensitive meeting at a 2018 Los Angels Dodgers playoff game.

Politoco reports that Paul Delacourt, who at the time was the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, was reassigned to FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. in recent weeks.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s office found that eight FBI officials discussed sensitive intelligence matters while “surrounded” by fans at other tables at the exclusive Stadium Club overseeing the baseball field. Seven of them also dined at the buffet without paying for the food in violation of the bureau’s gift policies. Using the exclusive club also violated the bureau’s gift policies, the IG found.

“The officials held an executive management meeting at the table, discussed sensitive law enforcement information during the executive management meeting, and ate food from a buffet in the club that had a market value of more than $60 per person,” the OIG said in July.

According to the bureau’s website, the chief of San Francisco office, John Bennett, is serving as the acting head of the L.A. office.