Quick-Acting TSA Employee Saves the Day After Wedding Dress Left at Airport

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A fast-acting TSA employee united a bride with her wedding dress just before she was to tie the knot.

The bride’s mother accidentally left her and her daughter’s dress at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport after passing through security earlier this month, The Associated Press reports. She boarded a flight to Columbus, Ohio, and later realized she forgot the dresses, which were in a red roller bag. The wedding was the next day.

After filling out a lost-and-found form online, the bride’s brother, Christopher Cepeda learned that the response time was about five days.

“As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding,” Cepeda said.

Enter TSA administrative assistant Loletta Nathan-Gordon, who saw the online form and in six minutes recovered the bag.

“I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out,” Nathan-Gordon said.

After Cepeda paid for the bag to be shipped overnight, the lost dresses arrived in time.

Cepeda said Nathan-Gordon “literally saved my sister’s wedding.”