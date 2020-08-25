George M. Crouch Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Newark Field Office

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

George M. Crouch, Jr. has been named special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office.

Crouch was serving as the deputy assistant director in the Human Resources Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Crouch’s career with the FBI began in 1998, when he was assigned to cover counterterrorism investigations in the New York Field Office.

In 2002, Crouch became one of the first members of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Fly Squad, working out of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. In 2003, Crouch was promoted to a supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division.

In 2006, Crouch began serving as the supervisory senior resident agent of the Allentown Resident Agency of the Philadelphia Field Office, where he oversaw the Allentown area.

In 2010, he became the assistant special agent in charge of the Cleveland Field Office. At other times, he also led the counterterrorism, counterintelligence, human intelligence, technical, surveillance, intelligence, and administrative programs, and oversaw all matters in multiple resident agencies.

In 2014, Crouch was named section chief of the China Intelligence Section in the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters. In 2017, he became deputy assistant director in the Human Resources Division, where he oversaw hiring, retention, transfers, benefits and compensation, promotions, medical, and retirements for FBI employees.

Crouch received a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University. Before joining the FBI, Crouch served in the U.S. Marine Corps.