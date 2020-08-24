Pennsylvania Woman Convicted of Fatally Shooting an FBI Agent Requests Early Release from Prison

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

A Pennsylvania woman convicted in the fatal shooting of an FBI agent during a raid at her home in 2008 is seeking a compassionate release from prison because she was infected with the coronavirus.

Christina Korbe is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2022, The Tribune-Review reports.

Korbe pleaded guilty in 2011 to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge in the death of Special Agent Samuel Hicks.

Korbe was on the second floor of her Indiana Township home when she shot Hicks after he breached the front door. Korbe insisted she believed someone was breaking into their home.

The FBI had an arrest warrant for her husband on drug charges.

Korbe tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

“Ms. Korbe clearly is not a danger to the community,” her attorney, W. Theodore Koch III, said. “Moreover, the fact that she has survived the virus once, and persists in her desire to remain healthy despite the myriad health challenges noted in her medical records, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to allow her to be released at this time.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Korbe’s request.