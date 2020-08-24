Comey Says He ‘Can’t Imagine’ Being a Target of Probe into Russia Investigation

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that he “can’t imagine” that he’s a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the bureau’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Given that I know what happened during 2016, which was a bunch of people trying to do the right thing consistent with the law, I’m not worried at all about that investigation of the investigation,” Comey said on Face the Nation. “Next, I’m sure will be an investigation of the investigation of the investigation. They just want to have an investigation to talk about.”

Comey said he’s had no contact with John Durham, the U.S. attorney tapped to investigate Russian interference and ultimately Trump’s campaign.

The first charges to arise from the investigation were filed against Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty earlier this month to altering an email used to seek the continued surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Trump has long claimed, without evidence, that Comey was part of a”witch hunt” to bring down his presidency.