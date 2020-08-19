Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Comey Celebrates Anniversary of 19th Amendment Sporting an ‘Elect More Women’ T-Shirt. Clinton Wasn’t Amused

Former FBI Director James Comey

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

On the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment on Tuesday, former FBI Director James Comey sported a T-shirt that read “Elect More Women.”

“#19th Amendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough,” Comey tweeted. “We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps.”

The tweet received a variety of responses. Hillary Clinton responded with a GIF of herself smirking.

Some political observers believe Clinton would have won the 2016 presidential election if Comey hadn’t decided to notify Congress that the FBI had reopened the case of her use of a private computer just 11 days before the election.

Comey has defended his decision, but said he felt “mildly nauseous” that he may have affected the outcome of the election.


Posted: 8/19/20 at 7:16 AM under News Story.
