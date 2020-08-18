Kamala Harris Picks ‘Pioneer’ as Secret Service Code Name

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Sen. Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, has chosen her Secret Service code name, CNN reports.

Secret Service agents will refer to Harris as “Pioneer,” an apparent nod to being the first woman of color on a major party ticket.

The Secret Service began protecting Harris last week, soon after Joe Biden selected her as the candidate for vice president.

“Over time, the (Secret Service) protectees have almost taken on the persona of the call sign that they had selected,” Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service special agent, tells CNN.

“With (former President Barack) Obama, ‘Renegade’ is a great example: how he went against the establishment in some of the things that he had done, and like Barbara Bush, whose call sign was ‘Tranquility,’ embodied the tranquility and peacefulness in a time of war,” Wackrow says.

Biden’s code name is “Celtic,” and his wife’s is “Capri.”

The Secret Service’s code name for President Trump is “Mogul,” and his wife’s is “Muse.”