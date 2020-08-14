Special Reports

Trump Attacks FBI Director Wray Over Handling of Inquiry into Russia Investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray in Atlanta. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

President Trump criticized his FBI director Christopher Wray on Thursday, saying he should be more “forthcoming” and cooperative with inquiries into the investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016.

When Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump if Wray should resign after documents suggested the FBI misled the Senate about the credibility of the Steele dossier, Trump responded that there was an upcoming election.

“I wish he was more forthcoming. He certainly hasn’t been,” Trump said. “There are documents that they want to get and that we have said we want to get. We are going to find out if he’s going to give those documents. Certainly, he’s been very, very protective.”

He added, “Let’s see how Wray turns out. He’s going to either turn out one way or another.”

Hours later, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., spoke in favor of Wray.

“I believe the Director is committed to being helpful – in an appropriate manner – by balancing the needs of privacy for Bureau employees with public transparency for the benefit of the American people,” Graham said in a statement, adding that they had a “very good discussion.”


Posted: 8/14/20 at 7:08 AM under News Story.
