Kamala Harris Now Has Secret Service Protection As Biden’s running mate

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris now has Secret Service protection, CNN reports.

It’s typical for running mates to receive the protection of the Secret Service. What’s unclear is whether she has received a code name yet.

Biden’s code name is “Celtic.”

En route to her first public appearance with Biden since she was selected as his running mate, Harris was spotted in a motorcade in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The pair criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country,” Harris said. “America is crying out for leadership.”


Posted: 8/14/20 at 7:19 AM under News Story.
