Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

August 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Unarmed Man Shot by Secret Service Was Threatening to Kill People Near White House, Authorities Say

File photo via Secret Service.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

An unarmed man shot by a Secret Service officer, prompting President Trump to duck out of a press conference Monday, was shouting that he was going to kill people near the White House, The Associated Press reports.

Myron Basil Berryman, 51, of Forestville, Md., was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

When a uniformed Secret Service officer approached Berryman at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a few blocks from the White House, Berryman said he had a gun and moved aggressively toward the officer, Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Tom Sullivan told the Associated Press.

Berryman is a licensed boxer who had been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the past, The New York Post reports.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 8/13/20 at 7:38 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!