Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

August 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Wray Taps Former Law Partner to Serve as Top FBI Attorney

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named a former law partner to serve as the bureau’s next general counsel.

Jason A. Jones, a partner at law firm King & Spalding LLP, will replaces Dana Boente, who was criticized by Republicans for the FBI’s handling of the investigation into President Trump’s administration. He resigned under pressure in June.

Wray and Jones used to work together at King & Spalding.

Jones previously served as a federal prosecutor for nearly a decade, prosecuting suspects for a range of crimes, including murder, racketeering, terrorism, and money laundering. At the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York, Jones served on the Guantanamo Bay Review Task Force.

In 2014, Jones served as senior counsel to the assistant attorney general. In addition, he served on the attorney general’s Capital Case Review Committee.

Jones later became assistant chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Unit in the Justice Department’s Fraud Section, where he investigated and helped prosecute companies and people accused of bribing foreign officials.

After leaving the Justice Department, Jones became a partner at King & Spalding’s Special Matters and Government Investigations team.

A graduate of Dartmouth College with a law degree from Cornell University, Jones received the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Award for Excellence in Criminal Litigation, and the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation’s Federal Prosecutor Award.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 8/11/20 at 6:37 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!