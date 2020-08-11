Douglas Korneski Named Special Agent in Charge of Memphis Field Office

By Steve Neavling

Douglas Korneski, a 19-year veteran of the FBI, has been named special agent in charge of the Memphis Field Office.

Korneski was serving as a deputy assistant director in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Korneski’s career with the FBI began as a special agent in 2001, working counterintelligence and counterterrorism issues in the Los Angeles Field Office. He also served on the SWAT team.

In 2006, Korneski was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters.

In 2008, Korneski became unit chief of the newly formed National Security Analysis Center within the Foreign Terrorist Tracking Task Force.

In 2010, he served as the supervisor for domestic terrorism on the Joint Terrorism Task Force at the Atlanta Field Office. In 2014, Korneski served as the assistant special agent in charge of Atlanta’s Criminal Branch.

In 2016, Korneski was tapped to serve as the first section chief of the Office of Private Sector at headquarters.

In 2018, Korneski was named deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, overseeing issues related to mitigating chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

Before joining the FBI, Korneski graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He received a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Homeland Security Executive Leaders Program.