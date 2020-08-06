Sally Yates Defends Flynn Investigation, Denies It Was Motivated by Anti-Trump Politics

By Steve Neavling

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Wednesday defended the federal investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, adamantly denying allegations that the probe was politically motivated.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Yates said the impetus for the investigation was concerns about national security after the discovery that Flynn held secretive talks with the Russian ambassador, The New York Times reports.

“General Flynn had essentially neutered the U.S. government’s message of deterrence,” Yates testified. “Far from rebuking the Russians for their attack on our country, General Flynn was conciliatory.”

Yates also said it was “highly irregular” for the Justice Department to call for the dismissal of charges against Flynn.

The Republican-led committee is investigating the probe of Russia’s alleged ties to the incoming Trump administration.

During the hearing, Trump claimed Yates was “part of the greatest political crime of the Century” and that she was “either lying or grossly incompetent.”