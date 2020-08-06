FBI Raids California Home of YouTube Celebrity Following a Mall Riot in Arizona
By Steve Neavling
The FBI raided the California home of YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on Thursday in connection with a riot at an Arizona shopping mall, The Los Angeles Times reports.
Agents were seen removing firearms from the home.
The FBI also served search warrants in Nevada and Arizona.
“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,” an FBI representative said in a statement. “The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”
Paul was charged with misdemeanors in connection with the riot, but police are dismissing the
case and cooperating with the FBI.
