Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Audit Finds Only Minor Clerical Errors in FISA Warrants After Carter Page Controversy

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Only minor clerical errors were found in an internal audit of 29 warrant applications by the FBI to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA), the bureau said in a court filing.

The review follows months of criticism about the FBI’s process of obtaining a warrant to monitor Carter Page, an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The audit reviewed nearly 7,000 facts in a sample of 29 applications, and most of the errors involved misspellings and date errors, CNN reports.

“The complete absence in the twenty-nine applications of material errors impacting probable cause should instill confidence in the FBI’s use of its FISA authorities,” FBI acting general counsel Dawn Browning told the court in a sworn statement. “The overwhelming majority of factual assertions — approximately 6,568 — were determined not to be erroneous at all, materially or otherwise. Of the errors that were identified, many were minor typographical errors, such as a misspelled word, and date errors.”

Trump seized on errors in the FISA process to obtain a wiretap on Page to suggest the bureau acted with political bias as part of a “deep state” conspiracy, which has been debunked.


Posted: 8/5/20 at 6:50 AM under News Story.
