ATF Special Agent Honored After He Was Accidentally Killed in Hawaii Police Department

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

John Bost III, an ATF special agent who died last month after being accidentally shot at a police station in Hawaii, was honored Tuesday with a procession and final salute by members of Maui’s law enforcement.

ATF ruled the death an accident after a rifle discharged at the Kihei police station.

“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him,” the ATF and Maui Police Department said in a news release, according to Hawaii News Now . “He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed.”

Bost will be laid to rest in North Carolina, where his family lives.


Posted: 8/5/20 at 6:00 AM under News Story.
