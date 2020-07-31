Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Trailer: Upcoming Miniseries The Comey Rule Features Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson

The Comey Rule

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Showtime released its trailer for its upcoming docudrama, The Comey Rule, a two-day TV series about former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump.

Jeff Daniels will star as Comey, while Brendan Gleeson portrays Trump.

The star-studded miniseries is based on Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership and will air on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

 


Posted: 7/31/20 at 7:23 AM under News Story.
