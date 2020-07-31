Trailer: Upcoming Miniseries The Comey Rule Features Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson

By Steve Neavling

Showtime released its trailer for its upcoming docudrama, The Comey Rule, a two-day TV series about former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump.

Jeff Daniels will star as Comey, while Brendan Gleeson portrays Trump.

The star-studded miniseries is based on Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership and will air on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.