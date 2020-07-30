This Investigative Reporter Says He has Enough Evidence For the FBI to Dig Up Jimmy Hoffa’s Grave

The writer, a journalist who has investigated the Jimmy Hoffa murder for decades, is the author of “The Hoffa Wars,” “Confessions of a Guerrilla Writer” and eight other books.

By Dan Moldea



Phil “Brother” Moscato Sr., a soldier in New York’s Genovese crime family, co-owned a dump in Jersey City, N.J. where Hoffa is allegedly buried. (Photo: Courtesy of Dan E. Moldea) Phil “Brother” Moscato Sr., a soldier in New York’s Genovese crime family, co-owned a dump in Jersey City, N.J. where Hoffa is allegedly buried. (Photo: Courtesy of Dan E. Moldea)

Today is the 45th anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance.

With regard to pinpointing the exact location of Hoffa’s unmarked grave at the PJP Landfill in Jersey City, NJ., here is an inventory of the evidence I can give the FBI. . . .

1) A FBI-302 report (Nov. 6, 1975) about convicted killer Ralph Picardo, who received a prison visit Aug. 4, 1975, from Steve Andretta, an alleged co-conspirator in the Hoffa murder who allegedly told Picardo that a) Hoffa was murdered in Detroit; b) stuffed into a 55-gallon drum; c) loaded onto a Gateway Transportation truck; and d) shipped to New Jersey;

2) A FBI-302 report (Dec. 16, 1975) in which Picardo suggested that Hoffa might have been buried at the 53-acre PJP Landfill, aka “Brother Moscato’s Dump” in Jersey City. In its report, the FBI noted that PJP was owned by “Phil Moscato . . . and Paul Cappola;”

3) A FBI-302 report (Dec. 23, 1975) about the cursory search of PJP in December 1975 by federal agents, who did not have a specific location to excavate;

4) My interviews with Salvatore and Gabriel Briguglio, as well as Steve and Thomas Andretta (Oct. 25, 1976), alleged Hoffa-murder co-conspirators, in which we discussed Steve Andretta’s prison visit with Picardo and Sal Briguglio’s connection to the PJP Landfill via his close friend, Phillip Moscato, a soldier in the Vito Genovese crime family and the co-owner of PJP;

5) My in interviews from 2007-14 with Moscato, who admitted that Hoffa was buried at PJP and confirmed that Sal Briguglio, another soldier in the Genovese crime family, had killed Hoffa;



According to Frank Cappola, his father, Paul Cappola, buried Jimmy Hoffa in an unmarked grave—shown in this never-before-published photograph—at the PJP Landfill, aka “Brother Moscato’s Dump,” under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. If true, it would confirm one of the FBI’s earliest theories as to the location of Hoffa’s remains. (Photo credit: Dan E. Moldea) According to Frank Cappola, his father, Paul Cappola, buried Jimmy Hoffa in an unmarked grave—shown in this never-before-published photograph—at the PJP Landfill, aka “Brother Moscato’s Dump,” under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City. If true, it would confirm one of the FBI’s earliest theories as to the location of Hoffa’s remains. (Photo credit: Dan E. Moldea)

6) My videotaped tour of the PJP Landfill with Frank Cappola (Sept. 29, 2019)—the oldest son of Paul Cappola, Moscato’s partner at the PJP Landfill—culminating with the exact location of Hoffa’s unmarked grave;

7) A video of my interview with Frank Cappola (Sept. 30, 2019), who explained how and why his father, who gave his son a deathbed confession, buried Hoffa at PJP;

8) A declaration I asked Frank Cappola to execute Oct, 7, 2019, detailing what his father told him;

9) Frank Cappola’s pledge, also in October 2019, to both cooperate fully with the law-enforcement community and to take an FBI-administered polygraph test, which would indicate no deception in his affidavit; and

10) Photos and videos of the PJP, including a map of the EPA cleanup of PJP, which shows that the Superfund site didn’t get close to the location of Hoffa’s unmarked grave.

Sadly, Frank Cappola died last March 16.