Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Chris T. Clem Named Acting Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector

Chris Clem, acting chief patrol agent of the Big Bend Sector.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Chris T. Clem, a 25-year veteran of the Border Patrol, has been named acting chief patrol agent of the Big Bend Sector, CBP announced Wednesday.

Clem most recently served as deputy chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector.

He’s held various other leadership positions, including deputy chief patrol agent of the New Orleans Sector and associate chief at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington D.C.

Clem’s career with Border Patrol began in 1995. He served as patrol agent in charge of four stations – the Casa Grande in Arizona; the Ysleta in Texas, the Truth or Consequences in New Mexico, and Albuquerque in New Mexico.

A native of New Orleans, Clem primarily grew up in Houston. He received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of science in leadership and management from Sam Houston State University.

The Big Bend Sector covers 517 miles of the southwest border, from Sierra Blanca, Texas, to Sanderson, Texas.


Posted: 7/30/20 at 6:38 AM under News Story.
