Chris T. Clem Named Acting Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Chris T. Clem, a 25-year veteran of the Border Patrol, has been named acting chief patrol agent of the Big Bend Sector, CBP announced Wednesday.

Clem most recently served as deputy chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector.

He’s held various other leadership positions, including deputy chief patrol agent of the New Orleans Sector and associate chief at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington D.C.

Clem’s career with Border Patrol began in 1995. He served as patrol agent in charge of four stations – the Casa Grande in Arizona; the Ysleta in Texas, the Truth or Consequences in New Mexico, and Albuquerque in New Mexico.

A native of New Orleans, Clem primarily grew up in Houston. He received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of science in leadership and management from Sam Houston State University.

The Big Bend Sector covers 517 miles of the southwest border, from Sierra Blanca, Texas, to Sanderson, Texas.