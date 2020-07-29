Special Reports

Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Writes Book about Trump And Russia

Peter Strzok, via EPA.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Peter Strzok, the former FBI counterintelligence agent who helped investigate Russian interference during the 2016 election, wrote a book that will be released on Sept. 8.

“Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” will provide an insider’s view “on some of the most sensational and politically freighted investigations in modern American history, including into whether the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the presidential election,” The Associated Press reports.

The book cautions about the potential for foreign influence on Trump.

“Russia has long regarded the United States as its ‘Main Enemy,’ and I spent decades trying to protect our country from their efforts to weaken and undermine us,” Strzok said Tuesday in a statement accompanying the book announcement.

“In this book,” he added, “I use that background to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams, and how the national security implications of Putin’s triumph will persist through our next election and beyond.”

Strzok served as a counterintelligence agent and worked for the FBI for more than two decades.

Strzok was fired in 2018 after the release of a series of text messages in which he mocked Trump and said the bureau must “stop” Trump from becoming president.


Posted: 7/29/20 at 7:49 AM under News Story.
Comment from Digiteratus
Time July 29, 2020 at 8:43 am

Strzok’s text messages did not say that “the bureau must “stop” Trump. It was a more general statement that Trump must be stopped, including the implication that the election would stop Trump. The interpretation that Strzok was speaking for a band of deep state rebels within the FBI is fake, right-wing, conspiratorial news.

