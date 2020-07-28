Democrats Expected to Grill AG Barr During House Committee Hearing Today

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Democrats are expected to grill Barr on the Justice Department’s decision to intervene on cases involving President Trump’s allies, including Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The testimony is scheduled for 10 a.m., and you can watch it live here.

Democrats also are expected to question Barr on the use of force against protesters in Portland, where federal officers have clashed with demonstrators over the past week.