Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

Democrats Expected to Grill AG Barr During House Committee Hearing Today

Attorney General Barr testifying on Capitol Hill in April 2019.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Democrats are expected to grill Barr on the Justice Department’s decision to intervene on cases involving President Trump’s allies, including Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The testimony is scheduled for 10 a.m., and you can watch it live here.

Democrats also are expected to question Barr on the use of force against protesters in Portland, where federal officers have clashed with demonstrators over the past week.


Posted: 7/28/20 at 7:47 AM
