FBI Suspects Chinese Consulate in San Francisco is Harboring Scientist Charged with Visa Fraud
By Steve Neavling
The FBI suspects the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese scientist accused of visa fraud.
Tang Juan and the three other researchers have been charged with visa fraud for allegedly lying about their ties to the Chinese Military to receive applications to work in the U.S.
Three of the researchers have been arrested, while the FBI believes Tang has been hiding for weeks in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.
In an interview with the FBI, Tang insisted she did not serve in the military, despite evidence to the contrary.
The Justice Department suspects the researchers are trying to steal research from American universities.
“This is another part of the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to take advantage of our open society and exploit academic institutions,” John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.
Posted: 7/24/20 at 6:32 AM under News Story.
Tags: China, FBI, Justice Department, Tang Juan, technology, universities, visa fraud, work visa
