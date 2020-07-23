FBI Links Murder of New Jersey Judge’s Husband to California Slaying of Another ‘Men’s Rights’ Attorney

By Steve Neavling

The “anti-feminist” lawyer suspected of fatally shooting the son of a New Jersey federal judge and wounding her husband at their family home on Sunday is now a suspect in the murder of a rival “men’s rights” attorney in California.

“We are now engaged with the San Bernardino California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander,” the FBI’s said in a statement. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Hollander, 72, who allegedly posed as a FedEx deliveryman before shooting the son and husband of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, turned the gun on himself and was found dead in Liberty, N.Y. In addition to finding a FedEx packaged addressed to Salas in Hollander’s car, authorities also found papers mentioning Marc Angelucci, who was fatally shot at his home in California, The Daily Beast reports.

The FBI said investigators found evidence that Hollander was in California at the time of the Angelucci shooting. It was not immediately clear what other evidence the FBI had to link Hollander to Angelucci’s death.