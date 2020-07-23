Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey ‘Crazy Joe’ Gallo

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

July 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Ex-FBI Director James Comey to Release Second Book Ahead of Inauguration Day

Former FBI Director James Comey

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

Former FBI Director James Comey has written a new book that will be released in January, just 10 days before Inauguration Day.

“Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust” will explore Comey’s career and his call “for a return to non-partisan law enforcement centered on American values.”

“In the new book, Comey draws on his long, varied career in the law and justice system, from prosecuting mobsters as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York in the 1980s to his tumultuous stint as FBI director working under Donald Trump, to illuminate the core values of the Department of Justice, and the path to restoring them,” the publisher Flatiron announces.

Comey made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice,” Comey tweeted.

The book is a follow-up to “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” a top-selling book about the Trump administration.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 7/23/20 at 6:09 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!