Ex-FBI Director James Comey to Release Second Book Ahead of Inauguration Day

By Steve Neavling

ticklethewire.com

Former FBI Director James Comey has written a new book that will be released in January, just 10 days before Inauguration Day.

“Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust” will explore Comey’s career and his call “for a return to non-partisan law enforcement centered on American values.”

“In the new book, Comey draws on his long, varied career in the law and justice system, from prosecuting mobsters as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York in the 1980s to his tumultuous stint as FBI director working under Donald Trump, to illuminate the core values of the Department of Justice, and the path to restoring them,” the publisher Flatiron announces.

Comey made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice,” Comey tweeted.

New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice. https://t.co/MGE9mI29wE — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2020

The book is a follow-up to “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” a top-selling book about the Trump administration.