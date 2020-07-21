Special Reports

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Separating Fact from Fiction in the Hit on Mobster Joey 'Crazy Joe' Gallo

FBI: Suspect in Fatal Shooting at Home of New Jersey Judge Was an ‘Anti-Feminist’ Lawyer

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas.

By Steve Neavling
 ticklethewire.com

The suspect accused of fatally shooting the son of a New Jersey federal judge and wounding her husband at their family home on Sunday has been identified as Roy Den Hollander, a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer, the FBI announced.

Hollander, who allegedly posed as a FedEx deliveryman before shooting the son and husband of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, turned the gun on himself and was found dead in Liberty, N.Y., The New York Times reports.

In a self-published book, Hollander described Salas as “a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama.”

Salas presided over a case in which Hollander challenged the male-only U.S. military draft. He handed the case to another lawyer last summer, saying he had terminal cancer.

Salas’ husband, Mark Andrel, was in stable condition Monday evening.

The FBI led the investigation, with assistance from U.S. marshals and other federal and local law enforcement.


Posted: 7/21/20 at 8:15 AM

